Rockets Call Out J.J. Watt At NBA Playoff Game For Not Wearing Team T-Shirt

Even J.J. Watt is susceptible to a little shaming.

The Houston Rockets and their fans goaded the Houston Texans star into wearing a Rockets T-shirt Sunday at the Toyota Center during Game 1 of their first-round NBA playoff series against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Watt was sitting courtside with his girlfriend Kealia Ohai when the jumbotron cameras spotted him wearing a tight-fitting gray T-shirt, instead of one of the free red ones the team provided to every fan in the arena.

Fans repeated the jumbotron message that read “Put your shirt on” until Watt obliged them.

J.J. Watt called out for not wearing #Rockets t-shirt at Toyota Center. Claimed shirt was too small. Not tighter than the one he's wearing. pic.twitter.com/POMOCK3VVA — Texas Sports Nation (@ChronTXSN) April 17, 2017

Watt had previously tried on the shirt but decided to take it off because it was too tight, according to The Houston Chronicle’s Matt Young.

But the Rockets’ request for everyone to “Run as One” requires everyone to sacrifice something for the sake of playoff success, even four-time All-Pro defensive linemen.

The Rockets beat the Thunder 118-87.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images