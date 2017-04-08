Rockets’ James Harden Had Dance Party With Mascot Version Of Himself

Share this:

Tweet







Houston Rockets shooting guard James Harden is having an MVP-caliber season, and he got a little surprise Thursday.

Harden was waiting for an elevator with teammates Patrick Beverley and Eric Gordon, when a mascot wearing his jersey and a giant James Harden head appeared.

"They got the elevator LIT!" – @PatBev21 Check out the full version on https://t.co/VBY18eSOmU! pic.twitter.com/yNeaB7JUQR — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) April 6, 2017

After the initial shock wore off, Harden joined the dance party with the mascot version of himself and the other patrons of the elevator.

He then got into the elevator and went on with his day leaving mascot James Harden behind.

Never a dull moment in the NBA.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images