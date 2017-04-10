Rockets Vs. Clippers Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Share this:

The Los Angeles Clippers will host the Houston Rockets on Monday night at Staples Center in a game featuring two of the best teams in the NBA’s Western Conference.

It’s a pretty important game for the Clippers, who are battling the Utah Jazz for the No. 4 seed in the West playoffs. The No. 4 seed would have home-court advantage in Round 1.

Here’s how to watch Rockets vs. Clippers online.

When: Monday, April 10 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TNT

