Rockets Vs. Thunder Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 2 Online

The Houston Rockets demolished the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of their first-round NBA playoff series behind James Harden’s game-high 37 points.

The Thunder will have an opportunity to even the series Wednesday night at Toyota Center, and they’ll need a better effort from MVP front-runner Russell Westbrook to do so.

Westbrook was limited to just 22 points during Game 1, while turning the ball over nine times thanks in large part to the defense of Patrick Beverley.

The Rockets, on the other hand, scored 62 points in the paint and 31 second-chance points en route to a 118-87 win.

Here’s how you can watch Rockets-Thunder online.

When: Wednesday, April 19 at 8 p.m. ET.

Live Stream: TNT Drama

Thumbnail photo via Tom Szczerbowski/USA TODAY Sports Images