Rockets Vs. Thunder Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 4 Online

The Houston Rockets lost Game 3 to the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road, but they still can take a commanding 3-1 lead in their first-round NBA playoff series with a Game 4 win on Sunday.

The Thunder played much better defense in Game 3, led by Taj Gibson. They’ll need to give a similar performance in Game 4 to even the series before it goes back to Houston.

Here’s how you can watch Thunder-Rockets Game 4 online.

When: Sunday, April 23, at 3:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Mark D. Smith/USA TODAY Sports Images