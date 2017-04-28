Roger Goodell Mercilessly Booed By Philadelphia Fans At 2017 NFL Draft

Share this:

Roger Goodell was not kindly greeted at the start of the 2017 NFL Draft.

The NFL commissioner was welcomed with a helping of boos as he took the stage at the Philadelphia Museum of Art to kick off the festivities.

It was a perfect storm for an unpleasant reception for Goodell. It’s commonplace for commissioners to be booed by fans of their respective league, and the City of Brotherly Love has a reputation for being home to sports’ most ruthless fans.

We have a feeling New England Patriots fans especially got a kick out of the raucous boos.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images