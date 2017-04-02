Rory McIlroy Pulls Classic Golf Prank On Jason Day In Hilarious Nike Ad

Share this:

Tweet







We are mere days away from the 2017 Masters.

And even though, Tiger Woods won’t be teeing it up, the signature azalea flowers already have bloomed and Jason Day’s status is uncertain, that didn’t stop Nike from releasing a new golf ad campaign to get us excited for the year’s first major championship.

The ad features four of Nike golf’s marquee athletes — Rory McIlroy, Michelle Wie, Woods and Day.

But, the new commercial is by far the best part. In the ad, Day challenges McIlroy to a long-drive contest. After McIlroy outdrives the 2015 PGA champion, he hops in their golf cart and pulls a classic golf prank on Day.

Watch the ad in the tweet below.

The 2017 Masters begins April 6.

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images