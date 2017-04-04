Roy Williams Doesn’t Know If North Carolina Will Visit White House

Share this:

The North Carolina Tar Heels captured their sixth national championship Monday night when they outlasted the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

And normally the national champions would be planning a visit to the White House to celebrate their tremendous season, but that might not be the case for the Tar Heels.

ESPN’s Myron Medcalf reported Tuesday that head coach Roy Williams was non-committal about a visit to President Donald Trump’s White House following North Carolina’s victory over Gonzaga.

Williams said he wasn’t even sure that his team would be invited.

“You know, the office of the presidency of the United States is the most fantastic place you can be, but let me think on it,” Williams said, per Medcalf. “Again, I don’t know that we’re going to get invited. I really don’t. But I know one thing: We’re putting up a nice banner in the Smith Center that’s hard to get.”

The Tar Heels’ coach has been critical of Trump in the past, blasting the president’s social media usage at last month’s Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

“Now everybody has got social media, and we don’t need The New York Times to find out what in the dickens is going on in the country,” Williams said at the ACC Tournament. “You know, our president tweets out more bulls— than anybody I’ve ever seen.”

Williams did not take his team to the White House after their title in 2005 — under President George W. Bush — because they were not invited until September. He did take the Tar Heels after their 2009 national title — when Barack Obama occupied the White House.

