Royals Fan Punches Woman After She Allegedly Spit In His Face

Perhaps the Kansas City Royals should offer anger management sessions at Kauffman Stadium.

A male Royals fan punched a woman Wednesday in the Kauffman Stadium stands during their team’s game against the San Francisco Giants. TMZ shared video of the shockingly violent incident.

Rob Collins of Kansas City television station WDAF reported Wednesday witnesses claim the woman spit on the man several times, including at least once in the face, and slapped him before he punched her.

Police ejected both from the stadium and arrested then on disorderly conduct charges.

The woman didn’t suffer any serious injuries and declined medical attention.