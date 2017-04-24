Runaway Wheel Flys Through Front Door Of Pharmacy, Hits People In Head

Share this:

In our high school physics class we learned about Newton’s first law of motion, but thanks to this video, we finally understand what it actually means.

A video posted to YouTube on Thursday features closed-circuit TV footage from a pharmacy in Turkey that shows a wheel bouncing down the street, through the front door of the pharmacy and into the back room of the store, according to Daily Sabah.

For those of you familiar with Newton’s first law, it states an object in motion will stay in motion at the same speed in the same direction, which was on full display in this video. It also says, however, that object will stay in motion until acted on by an outside force, which in this case was a person inside the pharmacy.

We’re honestly surprised nobody was hurt. While an inflated wheel might seem light when you pick it up, when it’s traveling at you even at just 20 mph, it can do some serious damage.