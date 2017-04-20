Russell Westbrook Doesn’t Give A (Expletive) About His Game 2 Stats In Loss

Russell Westbrook did everything he could during the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Game 2 loss to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night at Toyota Center.
Westbrook scored 51 points in the highest-scoring triple-double in NBA playoff history. But it wasn’t enough, as James Harden’s 35 points propelled the Rockets to a 115-111 come-from-behind win in their first-round NBA playoff series.
And Westbrook, arguably the MVP front-runner, went cold in the fourth quarter, shooting a lowly 4-for-18 from the field in the final frame.
When he was asked about his record-setting performance after the game, Westbrook responded as you would expect.
Warning: This video has NSFW language.
The All-Star guard added 13 assists and 10 rebounds to go along with his 51 points, but he couldn’t keep the Thunder out of a 2-0 series hole.
The series will shift to Oklahoma City on Friday night.
Thumbnail photo via Erik Williams/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP