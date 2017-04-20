Russell Westbrook Doesn’t Give A (Expletive) About His Game 2 Stats In Loss

Share this:

Russell Westbrook did everything he could during the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Game 2 loss to the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night at Toyota Center.

Westbrook scored 51 points in the highest-scoring triple-double in NBA playoff history. But it wasn’t enough, as James Harden’s 35 points propelled the Rockets to a 115-111 come-from-behind win in their first-round NBA playoff series.

And Westbrook, arguably the MVP front-runner, went cold in the fourth quarter, shooting a lowly 4-for-18 from the field in the final frame.

When he was asked about his record-setting performance after the game, Westbrook responded as you would expect.

Warning: This video has NSFW language.

Thunder's Russell Westbrook on posting NBA's first postseason 50-point triple-double: "I don't give a f— about the line. We lost." pic.twitter.com/hRZG4zUkSy — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) April 20, 2017

The All-Star guard added 13 assists and 10 rebounds to go along with his 51 points, but he couldn’t keep the Thunder out of a 2-0 series hole.

The series will shift to Oklahoma City on Friday night.

