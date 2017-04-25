Russell Westbrook Has Best Response For Rockets Players Mocking His Teammate

Share this:

Tweet







Russell Westbrook undeniably is the leader of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The star guard carried his team to the NBA playoffs this season, and averaged a triple-double in the process.

The postseason hasn’t been kind to Westbrook and the Thunder, though, as they currently are down 3-1 in their first-round series with the Houston Rockets.

The playoffs have been particularly rough for Andre Roberson. The Oklahoma City forward has been abysmal from the free throw line through four games, as he’s only converted on two of 17 attempts from the charity stripe.

Roberson’s struggles have plagued the Thunder, but have also gotten a rise out of the Rockets. In fact, several Houston players couldn’t contain their amusement during Sunday’s game.

The Rockets bench shows no mercy to Andre Roberson and his free-throw shooting pic.twitter.com/gc7ldwThYi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 23, 2017

Westbrook initially wasn’t aware of his teammate being mocked by the opposing team, but he has an idea which players were leading the charge.

“I didn’t see it. I didn’t see it all,” Westbrook told reporters, as transcribed by For The Win. “It’s probably the guys that don’t play — probably the ones over there laughing, if I had to guess.”

The Rockets would get the last laugh, though, as they notched a 113-109 Game 4 win and can close out the series Tuesday night at the Toyota Center.

Thumbnail photo via Erik Williams/USA TODAY Sports Images