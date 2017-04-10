Russell Westbrook’s 42nd Triple-Double Sets NBA Single-Season Record

Share this:

Russell Westbrook cemented his place in basketball history Sunday.

The Oklahoma City Thunder guard broke Oscar Robertson’s single-season triple-double record when he recorded his 42nd triple-double of the season against the Denver Nuggets.

Westbrook logged a whopping 50 points to go along with 16 rebounds and 10 assists.

If that wasn’t enough, the Thunder walked out of the Pepsi Center with a victory thanks to Westbrook’s ridiculous 3-point buzzer beater.

The incredible feat was not lost on the star point guard as he expressed following his team’s thrilling win.

"It's amazing. It's something I never dreamed about as a kid." Russell Westbrook speaks on his historic night! #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/6JlzJw96cJ — NBA (@NBA) April 9, 2017

Sunday’s performance bolstered Westbrook’s already eye-popping statistics this season. He leads the league in points per game with 31.7 and also is averaging 10.7 assists and 10.4 rebounds per contest.

Westbrook’s other-worldly season has the Thunder currently sitting in sixth place in the Western Conference and looking at a first-round playoff matchup against fellow MVP-candidate James Harden and the Houston Rockets.

