Russell Westbrook’s 42nd Triple-Double Sets NBA Single-Season Record

Russell Westbrook cemented his place in basketball history Sunday.
The Oklahoma City Thunder guard broke Oscar Robertson’s single-season triple-double record when he recorded his 42nd triple-double of the season against the Denver Nuggets.
Westbrook logged a whopping 50 points to go along with 16 rebounds and 10 assists.
If that wasn’t enough, the Thunder walked out of the Pepsi Center with a victory thanks to Westbrook’s ridiculous 3-point buzzer beater.
The incredible feat was not lost on the star point guard as he expressed following his team’s thrilling win.
Sunday’s performance bolstered Westbrook’s already eye-popping statistics this season. He leads the league in points per game with 31.7 and also is averaging 10.7 assists and 10.4 rebounds per contest.
Westbrook’s other-worldly season has the Thunder currently sitting in sixth place in the Western Conference and looking at a first-round playoff matchup against fellow MVP-candidate James Harden and the Houston Rockets.
Thumbnail photo via Chris Humphreys/USA TODAY Sports Images
