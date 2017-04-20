Sandy Leon Has Gone Cold At The Plate For Red Sox After Hot Start

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox lost 3-0 to the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night and catcher Sandy Leon’s offensive production has slowed down.

After picking up where he left off last season, Leon was batting .438 at the plate but in his last six games he has just two hits in his last 21 at-bats.

In Wednesday nights loss Leon went 0-3 with one strikeout.

For more on the slumping Sandy Leon, check out the video above from “Red Sox Final Live,” presented by Plainridge Park Casino.

Thumbnail photo from Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports Images