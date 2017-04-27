Scott Van Pelt Gives Amazing Goodbye To ESPN Employees Who Lost Jobs

Share this:

Tweet







Scott Van Pelt seems like an intelligent guy. And he also has a way with words. So it wasn’t surprising that he signed off Wednesday night’s episode of “SportsCenter” with an incredible goodbye to the ESPN employees who lost their jobs earlier in the day.

ESPN shook the sports media world Wednesday by laying off an abundance of employees, including several high-profile on-air personalities. It was a difficult day for the network, which has long been considered the “Worldwide Leader in Sports,” and SVP addressed the situation perfectly by leaving his former co-workers with an uplifting and inspiring note while acknowledging their departures.

SVP's one big thing. watch it. pic.twitter.com/ZHylgMXKiv — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) April 27, 2017

Van Pelt’s heartfelt goodbye came on the heels of Bob Ley’s sincere send-off earlier in the day on ESPN’s “Outside the Lines.” Here’s to hoping those who were laid off land on their feet.