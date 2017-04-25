Seahawks GM Reveals Team ‘Kind Of Moved Past’ Richard Sherman Trade Talks

Share this:

It seems only a blockbuster trade will keep Richard Sherman from remaining with the Seattle Seahawks this season.

The team revealed in March it was willing to part ways with the four-time Pro Bowl cornerback, and the Seahawks reportedly received a lot of interest, including some from the New England Patriots. But Seattle general manager John Schneider said Monday that a trade no longer is in the cards.

“Right now we’ve kind of moved past it,” Schneider said, per SeattlePI.com’s Stephen Cohen. “If someone calls and goes crazy with something, we’ll discuss it.”

It’s an understandable stance considering the current state of the Seahawks. They’ve been in big need of help on their offensive line for a few seasons now, and they have the defensive pieces to spare, but the Seahawks aren’t desperate, as they still finished at the top of the NFC West and lost in the Divisional Round to the NFC champion Atlanta Falcons.

In six seasons with the Seahawks, Sherman has posted 261 solo tackles, 30 interceptions and two touchdowns.

