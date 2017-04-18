Senators’ Craig Anderson Robs David Krejci Of Possible Game-Winning Goal In Game 3

Share this:

There was plenty of scoring in Game 3 between the Boston Bruins and Ottawa Senators at TD Garden on Monday night, but there were also some stellar saves.

Senators goalie Craig Anderson made a brilliant clutch save to rob Bruins forward David Krejci of the possible game-winning goal. Krejci received a slick pass in front of the net from teammate Dave Backes but Anderson made a great move from post-to-post to deny Krejci of the goal.

To see Anderson stop Krejci on the doorstep, check out the video above from the DCU Save of the Day.

Thumbnail photo from Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images