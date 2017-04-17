Senators Patching Up Blue Line Ahead Of Game 3 Vs. Bruins

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Bruins are not the only team putting together a blue line ahead of Game 3. The Ottawa Senators will try to patch up their defense too after defenseman Mark Borowiecki will not play Monday night after leaving the game on Saturday with a lower-body injury.

The Senators will slot in defenseman Ben Harpur for Borowiecki on Monday night. NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava checked in with the Senators ahead of Game 3.

For more on the Senators check out the video above from “NESN Live,” presented by Cross Insurance.

Thumbnail photo from Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images