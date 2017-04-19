Serena Williams Announces Pregnancy In Since-Deleted Snapchat Photo

Share this:

Serena Williams briefly shared some exciting news with her Snapchat followers Wednesday.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion posted a photo, which since has been deleted, to her Snapchat story announcing she and her fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, are expecting their first child together. Williams’ caption said she’s 20 weeks pregnant.

Serena Williams is pregnant!! ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/u2RfhSzlcB — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) April 19, 2017

The most incredible part of Williams’ announcement is the timing of her pregnancy. If the 35-year-old is 20 weeks pregnant now, that would mean she was about eight weeks pregnant when she won the Australian Open at the end of January. It was Williams’ 23rd Grand Slam — the most in the Open era — and she won the tournament without dropping a single set.

Williams hasn’t competed in any WTA events since her Australian Open win. She most recently dropped out of the BNP Paribas Open in March, citing a knee injury.

