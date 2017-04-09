Sergio Garcia Defeats Justin Rose In Playoff To Win 2017 Masters

Share this:

Sergio Garcia and Justin Rose began the final round of the 2017 Masters tied at 6-under par.

And through 13 holes Sunday, it looked like the Rose would walk away with his first green jacket, but Garcia would rally in one of the best Masters finishes in recent memory.

Rose was two shots up on Garcia with five holes to play, and the latter had looked lost for the previous four holes.

But, Garcia cut the deficit to one with this birdie at the Par 4 14th.

Masters 2017: Sergio Garcia | 14th Hole, Round 4 pic.twitter.com/MmLheOLcec — Masters Highlights (@MastersMoments) April 9, 2017

Garcia then put his tee shot on the Par 5 15th hole in a perfect position to attack the pin. After almost holing his approach shot, he drilled the eagle putt to retake the lead. Rose answered with a birdie of his own and the tournament was all square with three holes to play.

Masters 2017: Sergio Garcia | 15th Hole, Round 4 pic.twitter.com/OJ2aTFlxw4 — Masters Highlights (@MastersMoments) April 9, 2017

Masters 2017: Justin Rose | 15th Hole, Round 4 pic.twitter.com/uxrjIf892V — Masters Highlights (@MastersMoments) April 9, 2017

Both golfers had great looks at birdie on the Par 3 16th, but only one would capitalize.

Masters 2017: Justin Rose | 16th Hole, Round 4 pic.twitter.com/xaDefahRX9 — Masters Highlights (@MastersMoments) April 9, 2017

Garcia would make his par putt and head to the 17th hole trailing Rose by one stroke.

Rose, however, would bogey the Par 4 17th, and the tournament was tied with one hole remaining.

Masters 2017: Justin Rose | 17th Hole, Round 4 pic.twitter.com/wE7d7gQiBY — Masters Highlights (@MastersMoments) April 9, 2017

Masters 2017: Sergio Garcia | 17th Hole, Round 4 pic.twitter.com/NvzPyTjDhM — Masters Highlights (@MastersMoments) April 9, 2017

After Rose stuck his approach shot to within 15 feet, Garcia answered with a brilliant shot. Rose would leave his birdie attempt a touch high, leaving the door open for Garcia to win the Masters.

Masters 2017: Justin Rose | 18th Hole, Round 4 pic.twitter.com/tAbeb4MRxL — Masters Highlights (@MastersMoments) April 9, 2017

But, Garcia’s birdie putt slid right, leaving the two tied at 9-under par. The tournament was left to a sudden-death playoff to decide the winner.

Masters 2017: Sergio Garcia | 18th Hole, Round 4 pic.twitter.com/MO0Jpct4in — Masters Highlights (@MastersMoments) April 9, 2017

Rose’s tee shot on the first playoff hole sailed right and left him with a punchout.

Garcia, meanwhile, striped his drive and stuck his approach shot to within 12 feet for birdie. Rose’s third shot landed on the green about 15 feet away from the hole, but he would need to hole his par putt to have a shot at extending the tournament. The par put, however, went low, giving Garcia two putts to claim the green jacket and his first major championship.

Masters 2017: Justin Rose | 1st Hole, Playoff pic.twitter.com/NhbyMr79Hf — Masters Highlights (@MastersMoments) April 10, 2017

Garcia only would need one.

Garcia became the first Masters champion to play all four rounds under par since Tiger Woods in 1997.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports Images