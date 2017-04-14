Shannon Sharpe Has Perfect Response To Jarvis Landry’s Claim About Patriots

Share this:

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry made a pretty bold prediction Wednesday, when he claimed that the Dolphins would knock off the New England Patriots not once, but twice in the 2017 season.

Now that’s bold for a few reasons.

First of all, the Dolphins haven’t beaten the Patriots twice in a season since 2000. Secondly, the Patriots are the defending Super Bowl champions who arguably have gotten better during the offseason.

So, let’s just say chances of Landry’s prediction coming true aren’t exactly high.

And FS1’s Shannon Sharpe went on Thursday’s edition of “Undisputed” and delivered a dose of reality to the talented receiver.

"The Patriots are not your big brother. They're your father…They're the entire league's father." —@ShannonSharpe on Jarvis Landry's comments pic.twitter.com/sU2LanJ26n — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) April 13, 2017

"I'll be looking, but don't let Tom Brady and the Patriots hang 50 on you." — @ShannonSharpe responds to Jarvis Landry (@God_Son80) pic.twitter.com/bYTobH1o0T — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) April 13, 2017

Sharpe makes a great point about the Patriots’ level of dominance. Couple that with the fact that the Dolphins only have beaten the Patriots once in their last five meetings, and Landry looks like he might be swallowing a whole lot of crow come fall.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images