Sharks Vs. Oilers Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 2 Online

Share this:

Tweet







Playoff hockey is back in Edmonton, but the Oilers didn’t get off to the best start in their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the San Jose Sharks.

The Sharks picked up an overtime victory in Game 1 at Rogers Place thanks to a game-winning goal from Melker Karlsson.

The Oilers are hoping Game 2 brings better luck, as an 0-2 series deficit against the defending Western Conference champions would be cause for concern.

Here’s how you can watch Sharks vs. Oilers online:

When: Friday, April 14 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via Perry Nelson/USA TODAY Sports Images