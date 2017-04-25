Skip Bayless Declares Patriots ‘Outrageously Better’ Than Rest Of NFL

Share this:

Tweet







New England Patriots fans will have no problem agreeing with Skip Bayless on one thing he said Tuesday.

With a Malcolm Butler trade to the New Orleans Saints looking less likely, Bayless boldly declared on FS1’s “Undisputed” that New England is “outrageously better” than the rest of the NFL as of April 25.

"In all my years of covering the NFL… I can never remember on April 25th, a more prohibitive favorite than New England." — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/QQFssaodcE — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) April 25, 2017

“Right here, right now, they are outrageously better than anybody else in the NFL,” Bayless said. “Because let’s get this straight. They’re able to keep Malcolm Butler to pair with their free-agent signing Stephon Gilmore, the best corner on the market, and now Buffalo has allowed them to keep Mike Gillislee.”

In case you weren’t aware, in addition to potentially having Gilmore and Butler as its top two corners, New England also added Gillislee to its growing backfield after the Buffalo Bills didn’t match his offer sheet. Oh, and that’s on top of the Patriots’ additions of wide receiver Brandin Cooks and defensive end Kony Ealy, as well as keeping linebacker Dont’a Hightower, to name a few of their big offseason moves.

So Bayless probably isn’t going out on a limb with this take. And the perceived gap is so wide between the Pats and the rest of the league that Bayless couldn’t even name a definitive No. 2 team in the NFL.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images