Skip Bayless Explains Which NBA Player Now Is Better Than LeBron James

The King has been dethroned — in at least one man’s eyes.

LeBron James might not win his fourth NBA MVP award this year, but many still consider him the best basketball player on the planet. Skip Bayless isn’t so sure the label remains true, though. The polarizing pundit’s opinion changed recently, especially with the NBA playoffs in full swing.

Bayless was asked Tuesday on FS1’s “Undisputed” who was the better player right now: James or San Antonio Spurs star Kawhi Leonard? He responded by stating Leonard is eclipsing James right before our eyes as a two-way, all-around basketball player.

When pressed on the issue by Shannon Sharpe, who wanted a “yes” or “no” answer on whether Leonard is the NBA’s best player (even better than James), Bayless responded, “The all-around basketball player. Yes, he is.”

Allow Skip to explain.

"Kawhi Leonard right before our very eyes is eclipsing the King." — @RealSkipBayless is picking Kawhi over LeBron RT if you agree with Skip pic.twitter.com/l8Swf9VlxC — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) April 18, 2017

If you’re sitting there thinking Bayless is nuts, you’re not alone. Sharpe disagrees and thinks James still is better than Leonard, even if the latter has proved to be a legitimate superstar.

"The Cavs are 0-8 when LeBron didn't play. The Spurs are 7-1 when Kawhi Leonard did not play." — @ShannonSharpe chooses Lebron over Kawhi pic.twitter.com/7thYmsTJtP — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) April 18, 2017

James and the Cleveland Cavaliers currently lead the Indiana Pacers 2-0 in their first-round NBA playoff series. Leonard and the Spurs, meanwhile, lead the Memphis Grizzlies 2-0 in their series.

Perhaps the two basketball studs will meet in the NBA Finals to help decide once and for all who’s the better all-around player nowadays. Until then, let the debate rage on.

