Snoop Dogg’s Fans Aren’t High On His Apparent Support Of Aaron Hernandez

Hip-hop artist Snoop Dogg has never been one to shy away from voicing his opinions. It’s part of what makes some people love him, and others hate him.

This time, though, Snoop finally might be putting his foot in his digital mouth.

Following the suicide of former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez on April 19, Snoop took to Twitter to express his thoughts on the news, saying “This is sad.” It didn’t take long, though, for people to let Snoop know how they felt about his apparent support of Hernandez, who was serving a life sentence for murder at the time of his death.

@SnoopDogg So very sad that a murderer is no longer breathing 😢 — Dan (@manooch09) April 19, 2017

@SnoopDogg Did you post that to his victims that he murdered in cold blood? Come on snoop! — HOOKEM (@texas_vigo) April 19, 2017

@SnoopDogg Snoop whatchu been smoking — PhilaJawn (@phila_jawn) April 19, 2017

@SnoopDogg The only thing sad about this is he didn't do it earlier and wasted my tax dollars all this time. — Troy Theberge (@Theberge73) April 19, 2017

Since Hernandez’s death, rumors on his motives for taking his own life have swirled, as have opinions on who he was as a person. His funeral has been scheduled by his family for Monday, April 24.

H/t: Vibe

Thumbnail photo via Flickr/Man Alive!