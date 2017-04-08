Spurs Vs. Clippers Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Share this:

Tweet







Two of the Western Conference’s best teams square off Saturday night when the San Antonio Spurs host the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Spurs will be the No. 2 seed in the West playoffs, but the Clippers still have something to play for. Los Angeles still could catch the Utah Jazz for fourth place and homecourt advantage in the first round.

Here’s how to watch Spurs vs. Clippers online.

When: Saturday, April 8 at 8:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images