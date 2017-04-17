Spurs Vs. Grizzlies Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 2 Online

Share this:

Tweet







The Memphis Grizzlies outplayed the San Antonio Spurs in the first quarter of Game 1 of their first-round NBA playoff series over the weekend. But the Spurs eventually found their groove and pulled away for a convincing 111-82 win.

The Grizzlies still can steal home-court advantage before the series shifts to Memphis, but they must win Game 2 in San Antonio on Monday night first.

Here’s how to watch Spurs vs. Grizzlies online.

When: Monday, April 17, at 9:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TNT

Thumbnail photo via Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports Images