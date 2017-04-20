Spurs Vs. Grizzlies Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 3 Online

Share this:

The San Antonio Spurs have dominated the Memphis Grizzlies through the first two games of their first-round NBA playoff series.

The Spurs take a 2-0 series lead into FedEx Forum for Game 3 on Thursday night.

The Grizzlies haven’t been able to slow down All-Star Kawhi Leonard so far in the series. Leonard followed his 32-point Game 1 performance with a 37-point, 11-rebound effort in Game 2.

Here’s how you can watch Spurs-Grizzlies online.

When: Thursday, April 20, at 9:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TNT Drama

