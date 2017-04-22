Spurs vs. Grizzlies Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 4 Online

Share this:

The Memphis Grizzlies proved they can hang with the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday.

After San Antonio jumped out to a 2-0 series lead, Memphis responded with a 105-94 victory in Game 3.

The Grizzlies will hope to even the series Saturday night at FedExForum before it shifts back to the Lone Star State for Game 5 on Tuesday.

Here’s how you can watch Spurs vs. Grizzlies online.

When: Saturday, April 22 at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN

