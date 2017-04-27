Spurs Vs. Grizzlies Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 6 Online

Share this:

The San Antonio Spurs have been tested by the Memphis Grizzlies during their first-round NBA playoff series, but they are one win away from punching their ticket to the Western Conference semifinals.

The Spurs took a 3-2 series lead after their 116-103 victory in Game 5 on Tuesday night. The game was close throughout, but the Spurs used a late 12-0 run to put the Grizzlies away.

Now the series shift back to FedExForum in Memphis where the Grizzlies will look to push the series to a decisive Game 7.

The home team has won all nine contests between these two teams this season, so the odds certainly are in the Grizzlies’ favor.

Here’s how you can watch Spurs vs. Grizzlies online.

When: Thursday, April 27, at 9:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TNT Drama

Thumbnail photo via Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports Images