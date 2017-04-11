Study Shows Playing Tetris Can Alleviate Trauma After Car Accidents

Share this:

“Tetris” at times can be one of the most frustrating video games around. But for some people involved in car accidents, the game is anything but irritating.

researches from the U.K. and Sweden published a study in March that says playing “Tetris” after a car accident can help prevent painful memories from occurring after trauma. When played within 6 hours of a crash, “Tetris” helped survivors experience 62 percent fewer flashbacks than those who performed different tasks, according to the study.

“Anyone can experience trauma,” study author Emily Holmes said in a statement. “It would make a huge difference to a great many people if we could create simple behavioral psychological interventions using computer games to prevent post-traumatic suffering and spare them these grueling intrusive memories.”

The key, according to the researchers’ hypothesis, is “Tetris'” potential to disrupt the formation of long-term memories about traumatic events, such as car accidents. The researchers said the high levels of visual attention the game requires allows “Tetris” to occupy areas in the brain where painful memories typically would be stored.

The reason this could be so beneficial is one of the primary symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder is the involuntary occurrence of flashbacks, the researchers said. If people experience painful flashbacks in the days following a traumatic event, they are they are more likely to develop long-lasting PTSD.

It’s important to note the researchers followed their patients for just one week, and PTSD only can be diagnosed if a person experiences flashbacks and other symptoms for at least one month.