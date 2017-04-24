Supreme Court Rejects GM’s Appeal To Block Ignition-Switch Lawsuits

Share this:

General Motors believes its 2009 bankruptcy bars it from lawsuits stemming from the automaker’s deadly ignition switches. The United States’ judicial process, though, isn’t working in GM’s favor.

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to hear GM’s appeal of a 2016 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling that the automaker cannot block lawsuits related to faulty ignition switches, according to Automotive News. GM claims suits predating its bankruptcy cannot be filed, but the 2nd Circuit Court ruled against the automaker because plaintiffs hadn’t been properly notified of the defective switches prior to the bankruptcy.

In 2014, GM began recalling 2.6 million vehicles for the switches, which reportedly have been linked to 124 deaths and 275 injuries. The switches could slip out of place, resulting in engine stalls, and issues with brakes, steering and air bags. To date, GM has paid roughly $2.5 billion in penalties, settlements and legal fees related to the defect.

“Hundreds of death and injury cases have been frozen in place for years as GM wrongly tried to hide behind a fake bankruptcy,” Robert Hilliard, lead counsel for the plaintiffs, said in a statement, via Automotive News. “Now, GM can hide no more.”

Unsurprisingly, GM disagrees with the court’s decision.

“(The Supreme Court’s denial) was not a decision on the merits, and it’s likely that the issues we raised will have to be addressed in the future in other venues because the Second Circuit’s decision departed substantially from well-settled bankruptcy law,” GM spokesman Jim Cain said in a statement, via Automotive News.

A U.S. bankruptcy judge in 2015 ruled that GM could not be sued for its actions prior to filing for bankruptcy, according to Automotive News. The cases affected by the 2nd Circuit’s reversal of that decision could be worth up to $10 billion, according to court papers, via Automotive News.

