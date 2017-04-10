Surprise, Surprise: Blue Jays Take Part In First Benches-Clearing Spat Of MLB Season

Share this:

Tweet







If there were Vegas odds for the first team to be involved in a benches-clearing incident during the 2017 Major League Baseball season, the Toronto Blue Jays would be the runaway favorites.

Sure enough, the Blue Jays found themselves on one side of the first spat of the 2017 campaign Sunday afternoon in Florida against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Benches cleared in the bottom of the second inning after Toronto shortstop Troy Tulowitzki apparently took issue with a hard and perhaps late slide from Tampa’s Steven Souza Jr.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Ultimately, it was much ado about nothing. Order quickly was restored and the two teams returned to their respective dugouts.

When Souza came to the plate again in the third inning, he and Toronto catcher Russell Martin appeared to have a little discussion, presumably about the incident.

Souza eventually turned his attention to hitting, which was a pretty good idea.

The Rays went on to win the game, taking three of four in the series and giving Toronto its fifth loss in six games to start the season.

H/t to Busted Coverage

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images