Surveillance Video Catches Drunk Driver Rampaging Through Massachusetts Town

Share this:

Tweet







Surveillance cameras in Chelsea, Mass., captured a drunk driver’s excursion through the city’s downtown area Wednesday.

The Boston Globe reports that Jose Valle, 56, was arrested after his Chrysler PT Cruiser became disabled following his crazy ride.

Valle’s ride began when he struck a parked car around 5:15 p.m. ET. He then drove his car down the stairs of a Civil War monument before crashing into a trash barrel and a park bench. But, his ride didn’t end there. Valle then drove onto the City Hall lawn, according to The Boston Globe, taking a few potted plants with him. He then reversed his vehicle, running over another potted plant before slamming into a light pole on the other side of the street.

But, his ride didn’t end there. Valle then drove onto the City Hall lawn, according to The Boston Globe, taking a few potted plants with him. He then reversed his vehicle, running over another potted plant before slamming into a light pole on the other side of the street.

He attempted to flee the scene but his car became disabled.

Luckily no one was hurt in the incident.

Here’s the surveillance video.

Valle’s blood alcohol level reportedly was .25, according to The Boston Globe, which is three times the legal limit. He appeared in Chelsea District Court on Friday and is being charged with operating under the influence of alcohol and reckless operation of a motor vehicle, among other charges.

We don’t think this video will help his case.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube