Tampa Bay Lightning Have Survived Without Star Forward Steven Stamkos

The Boston Bruins take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at TD Garden on Tuesday night, and Lightning forward Steven Stamkos will not make his long awaited return against the Bruins.

Stamkos has been practicing with the Lightning but did not take part in Morning Rushes. Stamkos has been out since November with a knee injury and the Lightning have been able to survive without him in the lineup this season and in the past. Since the 2008-2009 season the Lightning have a .605 point-percentage with Stamkos and a .609 point-percentage without.

Thumbnail photo from Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images