Tesla’s Least Expensive Vehicle Just Received Substantial Price Cut

Until the Model 3 finally is released, Tesla never will be accused of making vehicles affordable to average consumers. It’s least expensive car, though, is getting closer to changing all that.

Tesla on Monday dropped the price of the Model S 75 from $77,000 to $69,500, according to CNET. The cut lowers the vehicle’s price to just $1,500 more than the Model S 60, which Tesla recently discontinued.

The only Model S to offer rear-wheel drive, the 75 reportedly gets an EPA-estimated 249 miles on a single charge, and has a 0-60 time of 5.5 seconds. And although the vehicle now costs less, Tesla added some new features on the standard level, including a panoramic glass roof and an automatic rear power liftgate.

One of the reasons for the price reduction is Tesla wants to help owners of older motels take advantage of cheaper battery upgrades, according to CNET. Upgrading the Model S from 60 kWh to 75 kWh used to cost approximately $9,000, but now costs just $2,000.

Given how well the promises of the Model 3 have played on Wall Street, it’ll be interesting to see if Tesla has any additional plans to make its vehicles more affordable. Personally, we’re eager to learn more about the company’s plans for pickups and semi trucks

