Texans GM Expects Vince Wilfork To Retire After 13th Season In NFL

It might only be a matter of time before Vince Wilfork hangs ’em up.

The nose tackle currently is a free agent, but there’s been no word on what he plans to do in 2017. Wilfork did say after the Houston Texans’ AFC Divisional Round matchup with his former New England Patriots in Foxboro, Mass., the he was mulling retirement.

And Texans general manager Rick Smith thinks Wilfork will do just that.

“I haven’t spoken to Vince Wilfork since last season,” Smith said Friday, per the Houston Chronicle. “My expectation is that Vince is not playing anymore.”

Wilfork spent the majority of his 13-year career with the Patriots, playing in Houston for just the last two. He’ll be a Patriots Hall of Famer for sure, and he has a shot at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, too.

Wilfork is a two-time Super Bowl champion, a five-time Pro Bowler and posted 16 sacks, 370 solo tackles and, amazingly, three interceptions in his career.

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images