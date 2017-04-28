Texans’ J.J. Watt Wants Steelers’ Antonio Brown To ‘Haze’ Brother T.J.

Share this:

T.J. Watt could have a rough start to his NFL career, and he might have his brother J.J. to thank for that.

T.J. was drafted in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft on Thursday night by the Pittsburgh Steelers, and according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, J.J. already has been in contact with Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown to make sure his little brother gets the rookie treatment.

“Look over my brother, make sure to haze him a little extra for me,” Watt texted Brown, per Fowler.

J.J. and Brown were teammates at Central Michigan University before Watt transferred to Wisconsin, the same university that his brother played at.

T.J. was the fifth straight defensive player drafted when the Steelers snatched him at No. 30 overall. In his final season at Wisconsin, the younger Watt recorded 11.5 sacks and 63 total tackles.

The two brothers will face each other on Christmas night when the Steelers battle the Texans in Houston.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images