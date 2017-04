Share this:

The Undertaker took his final bow at WrestleMania 33.

Mike Wendt and Liam Stryker visit NESN’s Studio D for the second episode of “That Wrestling Show,” recapping all the action from WrestleMania 33, including one of wrestling’s biggest stars entering retirement, while also giving predictions for the Raw and SmackDown.

Watch the entire show in the video player above.

Thumbnail photo via Instagram/WWE.