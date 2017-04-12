The Bruins Have Yet To Figure Out Senators Goalie Craig Anderson This Season

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Bruins face-off against the Ottawa Senators in game 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs Wednesday night with puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

The Bruins will try to shoot the puck past Senators goaltender Craig Anderson which has been a difficult task all season long. Anderson is 4-0 this season against the Bruins with a 1.47 GAA and a .946 save percentage.

For more on Craig Anderson, check out the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live,” presented by EchoStor Technologies.

Thumbnail photo from Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images