The Football Word: Debating Adrian Peterson’s Value After Reported Patriots Visit

Perhaps no active NFL running back is more accomplished than Adrian Peterson. But nearly a month into free agency, the former Minnesota Vikings star still is without a job.

Peterson has yet to land with a new team since the Vikings declined his contract option, but he reportedly was scheduled to visit the New England Patriots on Monday.

Does the 32-year-old have anything left in the tank after a disappointing and injury-plagued 2016 season? And would the Patriots be willing to take on a player with the type of off-field baggage Peterson has?

NESN.com’s Doug Kyed and Zack Cox debated those questions and also broke down Rob Gronkowski’s WrestleMania debut in the latest episode of “The Football Word.”

Thumbnail photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images