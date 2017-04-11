The People Of The Internet Are Wrong About These Sick NFL Draft Hats

Share this:

So, apparently the people of the internet aren’t fans of the 2017 NFL Draft hats.

Well, people of the internet, you’re wrong.

I’ll be the first to admit that of the five hats Maxim revealed in an exclusive report Monday, the Cleveland Browns’ one is my least favorite. And, since that was the main photo in the story and social media posts, I can understand the confusion. But this still really doesn’t seem all that terrible.

Here's the hat that football's top pick will wear at the 2017 NFL Draft. https://t.co/tGBsAlURbl pic.twitter.com/D1kDISDIqp — Maxim (@MaximMag) April 10, 2017

The report also included photos of the hats for the New England Patriots, Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers, all of which were pretty cool in my expert opinion.

Especially the ones for the Patriots and Cowboys.

Draft Day 2017 Hats From New Era that will be worn by NFL draft picks later this month. pic.twitter.com/T6hAeUgkW9 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 11, 2017

Live a little. Enjoy the creative new look. Expand you hat horizons.

Thumbnail photo via Chuck Anderson/USA TODAY Sports Images