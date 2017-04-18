‘The Rock,’ Vin Diesel’s Feud Resulted In Nixed ‘Fate Of The Furious’ Scene

Share this:

If you’re planning on going to watch “The Fate of the Furious,” don’t bother staying for after-credits scene, because there isn’t one. That’s not all that surprising, as the franchise has never been one to include such scenes.

What is surprising, though, are the reasons for why this latest installment wound up continuing that trend.

Originally, there was a scene following “Fate of the Furious'” credits that set up a spinoff movie featuring the characters played by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham, TheWrap reports. However, Vin Diesel forced producer Neal Mortiz to remove the scene, which was shot without Diesel’s permission.

Mortiz reportedly didn’t inform Diesel of the scene because of the actor’s real-life feud with Johnson. Diesel apparently was so enraged upon learning of the scene from his sister that he immediately had it nixed.

The chemistry between Johnson and Statham during the movie’s production reportedly was so good, it sparked interest in a whole new movie.

“They had early screenings where Johnson and Statham popped so much on-screen together that they were looking at doing a spinoff,” a source told TheWrap.

Interestingly, Diesel and Johnson supposedly have squashed their beef, which was all over who shined more in the movie, TMZ reported Tuesday. The two actors now are said to be committed to starring in the next installment of the “Fast and the Furious” franchise.

