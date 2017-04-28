Theo Epstein Admits He Still Roots For Red Sox, Calls Himself A Bostonian

Share this:

Theo Esptein is one of the most accomplished front office executives in Major League Baseball history.

Epstein was the architect in revitalizing the Chicago Cubs and last season helped bring the franchise its first World Series championship in 108 years.

But last year’s title hardly was Epstein’s first go-around with postseason glory. He also helped the Boston Red Sox break an 86-year World Series drought in 2004 and added another championship to his résumé when Boston won it all in 2007.

And while Epstein has moved on from the Red Sox, he still roots for his former team. Speaking on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Baseball Reporters” on Friday, Epstein shedded light on his relationship with the Sox and the city of Boston.

“I still consider myself on great terms with the Red Sox,” Epstein said. “I still root for the Red Sox. I’m really looking forward to this weekend. I’m still a Bostonian, with a new home in Chicago.

“You can’t ever separate yourself from the team you grew up rooting for, and I spent a decade of my life there (in Boston).”

While Epstein has built the Cubs to be contenders for quite some time, he left the Red Sox organization in a good place to succeed as well. Several of Boston’s key players — Dustin Pedroia, Xander Bogaerts, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Mookie Betts — were acquired by Epstein.

Thumbnail photo via Dennis Wierzbicki/USA TODAY Sports Images