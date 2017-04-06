Theo Epstein Recalls Curt Schilling’s Hilarious Contract Negotiation Tactics

Share this:

Curt Schilling excelled as a pitcher in the MLB, but the former Boston Red Sox right-hander apparently once tried his hand at being an agent.

Speaking on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast, former Red Sox and current Chicago Cubs general manager Theo Epstein recalled negotiating a contract extension with Schilling in which the six-time All Star employed some hilarious tactics.

“So we were negotiating back and forth,” Epstein told PMT, as transcribed by Sports Illustrated. “He had fired his agent and he was representing himself. We were negotiating a contract extension back and forth.”

“I thought we were doing pretty well in the negotiations. So we reach a deal. We’re happy with it and we go back to print it out in his little home office. We were using his computer and his printer to print it out and there on his desk is a well-worn dog-eared copy of the book “Negotiating for Dummies”…Every time he was pretending to go to the bathroom, he was running back and looking at that book.”

Going up against Epstein must have been a daunting task for Schilling. The Cubs GM has seen three of his teams win World Series championships, including breaking substantial title droughts with Boston and Chicago.

If that’s not enough of a résumé, Epstein recently was named the World’s Greatest Leader by Forbes.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images