There Is Plenty Of Excitement Surrounding The Red Sox Vs. Cubs Series

The Boston Red Sox begin a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs on Friday night and there is plenty to get excited about.

The Red Sox and the Cubs are linked in more way than one. Former Red Sox GM Theo Epstein will make his return to Fenway Park as well as former pitchers Jon Lester and John Lackey, all three of whom are now Cubs.

The players are just as excited as the fans according to Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. and Cubs pitcher Jon Lester.

To hear from Bradley and Lester check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo from David Kohl/USA TODAY Sports Images