These Eight Awesome Factory Colors Stand Out In Sea Of Black, Gray

Have you’ve ever driven past a luxury car dealer and thought you accidentally stepped into a black and white film? That’s because the majority of cars nowadays are black, white or gray — but not all of them.

Although you no longer see as many brightly colored cars driving around as you would in the 1990s, they are making a bit of a comeback. Various manufacturers now make look-at-me paints for certain models, and most of them aren’t obnoxious like you might expect.

In a video uploaded to YouTube on Friday, Car Throttle breaks down its eight favorite factory colors. While we feel there were some notable ones omitted, we definitely agree with the paints that did make Car Throttle’s list.

We’re frankly a bit confused how Subaru’s WRX STI’s Hyperblue didn’t make the cut, but we’re not that heartbroken about it. The only color Car Throttle could have left off that list that would have made us riot in the streets is Rosso Corsa — because Ferrari.

Thumbnail photo via Fiat Chrysler Automobiles