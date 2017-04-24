NHL

These Numbers Show How Wildly Entertaining 2017 NHL Playoffs Have Been

The Stanley Cup playoffs are awesome.

We probably didn’t need to tell you that, as the NHL postseason generally lives up to the hype as players put their bodies through torture in pursuit of the most prized trophy in all of sports. But the first round of this year’s playoffs was especially entertaining, as nearly every game was a nail-biter.

Consider this fun fact about the number of games that required overtime in Round 1:

Then, consider these numbers regarding close games and comebacks:

Now, try to prove the Stanley Cup playoffs aren’t awesome. You can’t.

