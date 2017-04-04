This Danica Patrick Bobblehead Probably Should Get Sponsor Update

Share this:

Athletes come and go, but bobbleheads are forever.

The people over at Stewart-Haas Racing, though, might not wish that were the case.

The first 30,00 fans in attendance at Sunday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway will receive Danica Patrick bobbleheads. And they’ll probably want to hold on to them, as future Patrick bobbleheads likely will look much different.

The first 30K fans at the O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 will get their very own Danica Patrick Bobblehead! Tickets » https://t.co/NHvopzxASt pic.twitter.com/aZ5zAS1Bys — Texas Motor Speedway (@TXMotorSpeedway) March 8, 2017

As you can see, the plastic Patrick is wearing a firesuit sporting Nature’s Bakery, the real Danica’s former primary sponsor. The snack company currently is being sued by SHR for pulling out of its sponsorship deal with Patrick.

This week, Patrick, Tony Stewart and Kevin Harvick will be inducted into the Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee, Wisc., TMS announced in a press release Monday.

Yes, there really is a Bobblehead Hall of Fame, and the release says it’s home to the world’s largest collection of bobbleheads.

The SHR trio will have some pretty elite company in the museum’s halls, as they will “stand alongside the likes of baseball legends Babe Ruth and Willie Mays, among others,” according to the release.

No word yet, however, on whether the Patrick bobblehead set to be enshrined is the same one which will be handed out at TMS.