This Insanely Violent Racing Crash Somehow Left Nobody Seriously Injured

Every once in a while auto racing produces the kind of crash that leaves people amazed at both what happened to the car, and what didn’t happen to the driver.

That was the case at Virginia International Raceway on Saturday.

During the Pirelli World Challenge Touring Car season-opener, driver Jason Ficther and his No. 7 Shea Racing Honda Accord endured the mother of all end-over-end accidents. As you’ll see below in a video uploaded to Sportscar365’s YouTube on Saturday, the crash was pretty violent.

Miraculously, Ficther climbed from the car under his own power, according to Sportscar365. He later was evaluated and released from Danville Regional Medical Center in Danville, Va.

Personally, we still want to know what sent the car for such an epic roll.